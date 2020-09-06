Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,987 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $40,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,510,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,198. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

