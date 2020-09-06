Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Stearns Financial Services Group’s 5th Largest Position

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $38,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,104. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

