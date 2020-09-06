VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 30th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $154.77 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $178.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

