Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $568.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,707 shares of company stock worth $162,279 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 301,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,248.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 442,660 shares during the period.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

