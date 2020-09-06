ValuEngine Lowers First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $15.37 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, COO David R. Seiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. acquired 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $114,755. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 723,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

