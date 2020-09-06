ValuEngine Lowers Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPSI. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $391.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,050.00. Insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $916,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.