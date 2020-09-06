V-ID Market Capitalization Tops $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044847 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.05138770 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00034251 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00051058 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

