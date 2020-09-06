USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.66 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One USDK token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $31.06 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00115776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00222152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.01579270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00166053 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.