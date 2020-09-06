USD Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $536.81 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.93 or 0.03395366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,732,078,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,725,482,793 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, FCoin, OKEx, Poloniex, Korbit, Crex24, CoinEx, CPDAX, SouthXchange and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.