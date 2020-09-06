Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Up 11.2% in August

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBP stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.61. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.