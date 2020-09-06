Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.99.

Shares of UE stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 483.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,559 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,590,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,036,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,770 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,519,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,820,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

