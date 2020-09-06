Upfiring (UFR) Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $49,563.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00074814 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00270070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044836 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000458 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009267 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

