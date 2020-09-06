Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and Zhongchao (NYSE:ZCMD) Financial Contrast

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zhongchao alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zhongchao and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Technical Institute 0 0 5 0 3.00

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhongchao and Universal Technical Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $14.88 million 2.21 N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $331.50 million 0.65 -$7.87 million ($0.52) -12.65

Zhongchao has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Technical Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 2.25% -3.19% -0.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Zhongchao on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. It operates 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.