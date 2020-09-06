Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $894,096. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

