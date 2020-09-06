Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

UBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 200.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 148,424 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBX opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $153.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.08.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

