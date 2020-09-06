United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

UFCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Fire Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $597.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.22%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.