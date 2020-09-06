Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of UL opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. Unilever has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

