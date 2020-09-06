Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UA. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 84.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 173.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 86.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 331.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $707.64 million during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

