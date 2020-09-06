Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Umpqua stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 26.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Umpqua by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

