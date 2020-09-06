UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,524 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 0.36% of UMB Financial worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,405,000 after purchasing an additional 57,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 110,914 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. 164,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,184. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $70.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

