Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ULTRF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Ultrapetrol has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Company Profile

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America.

