UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of UGI worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 20.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $604,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

