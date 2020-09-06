Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $67,240.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

