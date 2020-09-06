TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) Issues Earnings Results

TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$24.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.30 million.

TSE:WBR stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 151,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,367. TSE:WBR has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$4.00. The company has a market cap of $105.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1,300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About TSE:WBR

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

