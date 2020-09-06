Trond Williksen Buys 180,000 Shares of Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) Stock

Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) insider Trond Williksen bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,192.87).

BMK opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. Benchmark Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.44 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of $300.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, Advanced Animal Nutrition, and All Other segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostics services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccines and components.

