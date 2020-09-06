Trond Williksen Buys 180,000 Shares of Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) Stock

Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) insider Trond Williksen bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,192.87).
BMK opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. Benchmark Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.44 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of $300.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Benchmark Company Profile
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.