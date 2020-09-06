TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.61% of TransDigm Group worth $130,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.40.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,118. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,424 shares of company stock valued at $40,045,510 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

