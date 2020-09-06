Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NYSE:TTC opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

