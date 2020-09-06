TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $55.18. 6,780,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81, a PEG ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.