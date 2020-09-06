Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TITN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

TITN stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $306.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Titan Machinery by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 18.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 496.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

