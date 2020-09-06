Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.87. Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Timken will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other Timken news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,718,932.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,860.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.