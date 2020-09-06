Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 million, a PE ratio of 732.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.