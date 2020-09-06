Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) Posts Earnings Results

Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Tiger Resource stock opened at GBX 0.33 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.21. Tiger Resource has a one year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.35 ($0.00). The firm has a market cap of $599,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.25.

Tiger Resource Company Profile

Tiger Resource Finance plc is venture capital firm specializing in early stage, incubation and seed-financing. It can also invest in mature companies. It prefers to invest in the minerals, oil and gas, natural resource exploration and development sector, and in the companies have developed or are applying new technologies that are becoming available to the resource sector.

