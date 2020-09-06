Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) Posts Earnings Results

Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Tiger Resource stock opened at GBX 0.33 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.21. Tiger Resource has a one year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.35 ($0.00). The firm has a market cap of $599,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.25.
Tiger Resource Company Profile
