Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Short Interest Update

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 30th total of 8,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TIF opened at $121.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,001,000 after purchasing an additional 477,106 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 745,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.