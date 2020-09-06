Third Avenue Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Third Avenue Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CBRE Group by 613.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 361,875 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 252,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CBRE Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 460,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,202 shares of company stock worth $4,262,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. 1,256,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,687. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

