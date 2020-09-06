Third Avenue Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Third Avenue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of ICF International worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 1,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,307 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,155,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after buying an additional 77,010 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 436,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 102,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,604. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ICF International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

