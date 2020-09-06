Third Avenue Management LLC Sells 57,331 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,331 shares during the period. Seritage Growth Properties comprises 0.9% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 9,983.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 24,335.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SRG traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,154. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

