Third Avenue Management LLC Sells 55,023 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Third Avenue Management LLC lessened its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,023 shares during the period. Hawaiian comprises about 2.3% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 2.52% of Hawaiian worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 193,856 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 333,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 851,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,775. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $636.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

