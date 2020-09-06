Third Avenue Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.4% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

NYSE:FDX traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.12. 2,844,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average is $145.07. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $231.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

