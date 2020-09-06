Third Avenue Management LLC Purchases 320,961 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,118,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,961 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up 2.6% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 68,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 1,792,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at $350,703.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,820 shares of company stock worth $208,265. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

