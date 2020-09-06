Third Avenue Management LLC Increases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 0.39% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 207.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $1,064,946.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,335,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock worth $3,661,559. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 311,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,826. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.