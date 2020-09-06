Third Avenue Management LLC Increases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the quarter. Comerica comprises 1.8% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 136.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,116,000 after acquiring an additional 374,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 1,428,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,160. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

