Third Avenue Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the quarter. Trinity Place accounts for about 1.2% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned about 18.85% of Trinity Place worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPHS. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Place by 66.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Place by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Place in the second quarter valued at about $690,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 4,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,136. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.39.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

