Third Avenue Management LLC Has $32.18 Million Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Third Avenue Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,634 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties comprises approximately 4.5% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $32,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 107.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 308,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,630. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $456,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,044.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.