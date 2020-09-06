Third Avenue Management LLC Has $15.42 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,043 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up about 2.2% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,194,000 after buying an additional 162,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,672,000 after buying an additional 79,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 194,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.43. 432,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,383. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

