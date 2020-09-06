Third Avenue Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,999 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 6.4% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $45,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,202,000 after buying an additional 11,753,902 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052,155 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,368,000 after buying an additional 6,413,214 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,802. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

