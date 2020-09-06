Third Avenue Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,694 shares during the quarter. MYR Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned about 2.00% of MYR Group worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of MYRG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. 79,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,067. The company has a market cap of $623.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.84. MYR Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,079 shares of company stock worth $1,297,162 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

