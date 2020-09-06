Third Avenue Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Third Avenue Management LLC lowered its position in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,575 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ATN International by 14.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ATN International by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ATN International by 17.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATNI. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,623,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $78,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,484,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $253,578 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATNI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. ATN International Inc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $903.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.17 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATN International Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

