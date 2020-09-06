Third Avenue Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Third Avenue Management LLC lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 386,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 671.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.93. 321,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

