Third Avenue Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Third Avenue Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.2% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.13 on Friday, reaching $156.39. 6,297,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,489. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

