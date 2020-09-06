Third Avenue Management LLC Buys 71,696 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TRI Pointe Group worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth $95,000.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

